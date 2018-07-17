25 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

It was a bad day in office for Gambia international Abdoulie Mansally over the weekend after he got sent off in a match.

The winger-turned defender was involved in fiery affair in the Finnish premier league in his club’s match against SJK.

Teammate Makitalo first opened the score after just a single minute ticked on the clock. But matters turned ugly for the 29-year-old Gambian after he got booked in the 22nd minute before another caution from the referee got in his way for indiscipline resulting to his sending off.

Watched by one thousand two hundred and fifty-five fans, Inter-Turku went ahead to win the match 2-0 despite being a man down.

Saturday’s encounter was a nightmarish affair for Mansally, a far cry from the brilliant outing he had a week before which had him netting twice sending his goal tally for the season soaring to two.