5 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

Manduwar of Club Jeff Jell has filed an appeal contesting his defeat to Leket Bu Barra, Foroyaa Sport understands.

Manduwar bit the dust to Leket weeks ago at the Independence Stadium on referee’s decision.

The two exhausted the allocated time but Manduwar was declared loser after incurring three warnings in an intriguing rematch, five years after their first meeting.

However, this publication understands Manduwar has sent a letter to the Gambia Wrestling Association (GWA) urging for the referee’s verdict be reversed.

According to unimpeachable reports reaching our desk, Manduwar’s camp based their ground of appeal on the warnings he was issued and what reportedly transpired between him and Leket just before start of the combat.

The GWA’s disciplinary committee are sitting over the matter and a verdict to accept or dismiss the appeal is yet to be reached.