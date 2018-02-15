7 SHARES Share Tweet

Sheriffo Darboe

A 47 year old native of Nuimi Sittanunku village is seeking financial support to undergo medical treatment in Dakar, Senegal.

Sheriffo Darboe, a father of three, is battling with a life-threatening liver disease, according to a letter from the Medical Research Council, MRC, who referred his case to a clinic in Dakar for further treatment.

The letter is signed by Dr Ramou Njie, MD, PhD, FRCP. “It is unclear what the underlying cause of his liver disease is,” the doctor said in the referral letter. “I am unable to do the relevant investigations necessary to get to the bottom of his problem.”

The family said Sheriffo has been battling with the ailment for seven years now; that he initially started the treatment at the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital in Banjul before continuing it at MRC.

The family is seeking support from individuals and organisations to enable Sheriffo their breadwinner, to undergo further treatment in Dakar as recommended by the doctor.

Anyone willing to help can contact (+220) 6205634 / 7835196 / 3293803.