By Sulayman Bah

Gambian striker Ibou Sawaneh points out it’s of little relevance indulging in self-pity over his lost chance of joining top German club Bayer Leverkusen.

Sawaneh had been in line for a possible switch of club to Netherlands’ Utrecht, St Etienne or Bayern Leverkusen in the Bundesliga.

It reels on the heels of his incredible performance in the 2012/13 season of the Belgian premier league when he finished as the championship’s second best scorer on 19 goals , one behind eventual golden boot winner Carlos Bacca who now plays for Villareal.

Ibou was being pursued by a couple top clubs which included Bayer but his Belgian employers OH Leuven astronomical financial demands scuppered the deal and asked whether he has a tinge of regret over the issue, he said: ‘It makes no sense to worry about it (a loss chance). I am satisfied with my career. Everything that happened to me was the best thing that could happen.’

Sawaneh joined Union Titus Petange this transfer window as a free agent after staying without a club since leaving second tier Belgian outfit AFC Tubize.

Ibou’s stay at Tubize was somewhat nightmarish after being blighted by series of injuries which kept him on the peripheries for months.

At Petange, he will be expected to spearhead the side’s push for a decent finish in the 14-team Luxemburg Premier League.