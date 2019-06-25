By Lamin Fatty reporting from the URR

Magistrate Omar Jabang of the Basse Magistrate’s Court has warned police prosecutor Superintendent MB Mballow to put their house in order.

He issued the warning while granting an application for adjournment to the prosecution in their case against Muhammed Krubally.

The accused person, Krubally is a member of the slave caste and resides in Koina in the Upper River Region (URR). The caste system over the previous months have brought conflicts among people of the Gambia particularly the URR where many were left wounded while others face prosecution.

The trial Magistrate made this ruling following the police prosecutor’s application for another adjournment for the simple reason that he is yet to get the investigation file about the case. Mballow told the court that he needs more time to lay his hands on the investigation file. Krubally appeared without his lawyers Lamin Mboge and Pa Harry Jammeh. He is currently under bail. He is charged with incitement to violence contrary to the Criminal Code.

This is not the first time the police prosecutor made an application for an adjournment. Magistrate Jabang extended the bail term of the accused person. The trial Magistrate stressed that this was his final adjournment of the case.

The case will be coming on July 8, 2019.

Another case involving the Inspector General of Police and 24 others was transferred to the High Court. This came about after the trial Magistrate Omar Jabang made a ruling that the matter should be transferred to the High Court. The 24 accused persons are charged with two counts; arson and common assault.

Lawyer K. Jallow appeared for 5 accused persons while lawyers for the other defendants were bsent. Lawyer Mboge and Pa Harry Jammeh are the Counsel for the others.

Accused persons 1 to 12, and 17, 18 and 19 are members of the freeborn whereas the others belong to the slave class. The accused persons in the freeborn class are charged with arson while those in slave class are charged with common assault.

The court made further order that the accused persons remain under custody pending their arraignment before the High Court.