By Sulayman Bah

Macoumba Kandji is on a goal run in faraway Finland after scoring twice this week.

The striker, born to a Gambian mother and Senegalese father, was a stand out for Honka scoring twice to down former league champions and capital side SJK.

First it began with a 20th minute penalty that Kandji whipped into the net before he added another in the final minutes.

Mboma drew one back for SJK but it was too late too little to spark up a moment of magic.

Wednesday’s goals have Macoumba’s tally soaring to four after he joining the club a short-term deal last May.

The 31-year-old, one-time a target for the Gambia Football Federation was without a club after leaving Inter-Turku at end of last term.

He will hope to continue firing from all cylinders as Honka tries to re-launch their big personality status to rival serial league winners HJK Helsinki.