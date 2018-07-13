0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Mustapha Jallow

Lieutenant Malick Sanyang has bounced back as Acting Spokesperson of The Gambia Armed Forces on Thursday, 12 July 2018. He replaces Major Lamin K. Sanyang, who is leaving for Nigeria for a Staff Course.

Speaking at the military defence headquarters in Banjul Major Lamin K. Sanyang told journalists that Lt. Malick Sanyang has been appointed as the Acting Public Relation Officer of the GAF.

“I will soon leave for Nigeria for a staff course but couldn’t leave without thanking the media and the general public for their support and cooperation during the past year that I’ve been in-charge of this institution. Our open door policy to let the public access information has paid dividend and today most issues about the GAF that were not known to the public are being brought to the public domain through discussion and debate,’’ he said.

He pleaded with the public to also support, cooperate and show understanding with the new Acting PRO. “We count on the public for their support, cooperation and understanding towards the GAF and we are here to defend the territorial integrity of this country.’’

In conclusion, he said being the profession is not easy but that they have learned a lot as it has gone smoothly and positively.

For his part, the newly appointed Acting Spokesperson of GAF Lt. Malick promised to play his role as PRO as the position was not new to him. He thanked the outgoing PRO as well GAF Command for bringing him back.

“The relationship between the press and GAF will continue as before. Our doors are open as usual for the journalists,’’ he said.

A press release announcing the appointment, declared the commitment of the Armed Forces to preserve and defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity of The Gambia and to maintain harmony and foster understanding between the Armed Forces and the civilian population in accordance with the Constitution. The release added that the Chief of Defence Staff looks forward to a more fruitful and beneficial civil-military relation and cooperation.

It could be recalled that Major Lamin K. Sanyang had served different position in the army. In July 2017, he was bounced back as the GAF PRO. He replaced Lt. Colonel Omar B. Bojang, who was to left for a year studies on a Senior Staff Course in Nigeria.

Major K. Sanyang jained the army in June 2002 as part of the nucleus of the Gambia Air force and rose through the ranks. He also underwent various overseas academic courses.

Immedaitely he return he was commissioned and promoted to the rank of Lieutenant on 1st January 2008; Captain on 1st January 2012, and Major on 1st June 2015 in during the former regime.

He also served as Public Relations Officer of GAF and also editor of the GAF Ahooah Magazine in July 2012 to September 2013.

Lt. Malick had also served under the former regime as PRO and deputy spokespers as well.