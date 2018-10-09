0 SHARES Share Tweet

By: Kebba AF Touray

The department of livestock services under the Ministry of Agriculture, recently hosted a three day sub regional seminar on national veterinary legislation and livestock policy review, at a local hotel. The three day convergence that brought farmers, veterinarian and agriculturist experts was fully funded by AU-IBAR.

The purpose of the sensitization forum was part of government efforts to improve livestock production and productivity, for poverty reduction and empowerment of rural farmers.

In delivering a speech at the opening ceremony, the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Agriculture Madam Ada Gaye, said the creation of the National Livestock Policy Hub through the support of AUI / BAR, is a laudable effort and its importance cannot be over emphasized. She assured that her Ministry supports the organization, to enable the delivery of its mandate.

According to the PS, the Ministry has always been concerned that the veterinary legislation of the country is not up to date; that thus the opportunity availed by the AU IBAR to update the national veterinary legislation, is highly welcome; that every effort will be made by her Ministry, to ensure that the process is seen through, to enable Gambian veterinary services operate more effectively, in its delivery of services to the livestock sector.

“It is highly believed that the potential of the livestock sub-sector is untapped. Figures have it that the sector, contributes about 8% to the national GDP, and about 30% to agricultural GDP. Despite being significant, livestock experts believe that these figures are under-estimations,” she said.

The department of livestock services under the Ministry of Agriculture, recently hosted a three day sub regional seminar on national veterinary legislation and livestock policy review, at a local hotel. The three day convergence that brought farmers, veterinarian and agriculturist experts was fully funded by AU-IBAR.

The purpose of the sensitization forum was part of government efforts to improve livestock production and productivity, for poverty reduction and empowerment of rural farmers.

In delivering a speech at the opening ceremony, the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Agriculture Madam Ada Gaye, said the creation of the National Livestock Policy Hub through the support of AUI / BAR, is a laudable effort and its importance cannot be over emphasized. She assured that her Ministry supports the organization, to enable the delivery of its mandate.

According to the PS, the Ministry has always been concerned that the veterinary legislation of the country is not up to date; that thus the opportunity availed by the AU IBAR to update the national veterinary legislation, is highly welcome; that every effort will be made by her Ministry, to ensure that the process is seen through, to enable Gambian veterinary services operate more effectively, in its delivery of services to the livestock sector.

“It is highly believed that the potential of the livestock sub-sector is untapped. Figures have it that the sector, contributes about 8% to the national GDP, and about 30% to agricultural GDP. Despite being significant, livestock experts believe that these figures are under-estimations,” she said.