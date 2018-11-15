0 SHARES Share Tweet

Source MailOnline-Liverpool are preparing to table a club-record £85million offer for Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele in January.

The Frenchman is something of a misfit at the Nou Camp and has struggled to win over his detractors since his £96m switch — which could rise to £135m — from Borussia Dortmund last summer.

And, according to reports , Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is ready to swoop for the 21-year-old this winter.

Klopp believes that recruiting the winger will boost his side’s chances of claiming that elusive Premier League title in the second half of the season.

The Reds already boast an embarrassment of attacking riches — Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Daniel Sturridge to name a few — but could look to further bolster their ranks.

And Demebele, on the surface at least, appears to be the perfect fit – but it would mean another sizeable outlay from the Liverpool board.

In the last year they have broken their transfer record twice with the purchases of Naby Keita and Virgil van Dijk, not to mention paying the then-world-record fee for a goalkeeper in bringing in Alisson for £65m.

And to mix it with the likes of Manchester City and Chelsea, Liverpool appear to think they have to splash even more cash.

