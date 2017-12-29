By Sulayman Bah

Unbeaten Leket Bu Barra will tomorrow face Manduwar in a face-to-face verbal fight.

Saturday’s event is organised as per the wrestlers’ agreement in a bid to garner support for the fight scheduled for January 21st.

The verbal exchange meeting was initially scheduled a week ago just before the grand combat between Gambien and Hoyantan. However, the event had to be postponed owing to late start of Gambien-Hoyantan bout with December 30th now the new date for the face-off at the Manjai Football Field.

Manduwar and Leket look in shape ahead of their rematch clash.

The first fight in 2012 ended with Leket, who has been Gambia’s national team wrestling captain the past seasons, winning.

Since then, there’d been talks of a possible rematch until a promoter opted to stage the duel.