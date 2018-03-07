1 SHARES Share Tweet

Leaders occupy position of power and/or influence and what they say may carry a lot of weight. A leader, unlike an ordinary person, cannot just utter any word in public but would have to weigh any public statement to be uttered against its consequences.

A statement by a person in authority uttered carelessly or recklessly may be regarded as a policy statement of that authority or an entire government by public opinion and can have far reaching consequences.

Because of the weight of their utterances, public figures are not entirely free to say whatever they like in public; and this has to be taken into account by any person assuming position of authority or influence, whether a politician, religious leader, professional, writer or artist.