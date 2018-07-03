28 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

In-demand striker Lamin Jallow is on the verge of completing a transfer to another Italian club.

Salernitana are the club he’s being heavily touted to join believed to be on loan from Lazio.

The development comes much a surprise with the wing-man initially thought to be mulling to finally stay with Chievo Verona to fight for his place in the Serie A club’s line up.

The Gambia international spent last season at Cesena from parent club Chievo in a bid to get more playing time – a thing he managed to do, scoring eleven goals in the process and helping Cesena avoid relegation in the Italian second tier.

The 23-year-old has a number of admirers trailing his path with Juventus all linked with signing him.

However, Serie A giants Lazio appears to be leading the chase and plan to ship him out on loan to feeder club Salernitana in the second tier until end of the new campaign before he returns to Lazio.

One-time European football juggernauts, Lazio will require to buy the striker out of his current contract with Chievo which ends June 2020.

Chievo are making an astronomical demand of €2m for a player they bought from Real de Banjul in 2013.