Tuesday, July 16, 2019
AfricaLatest NewsSports

Lac2: ‘I Won the Fight, It’s Clear to Everyone’

by Editor

on

438
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

By Sulayman Bah

Lac2 Guier claims he clearly won Saturday’s wrestling combat against Boy Niang.

Last weekend’s battle had many talking after an action ensued in the dying minutes of a duel the referee said was a stalemate.

Controversy emerged after Boy Niang went for Lac as grappling ensued. Lac2 reacted trying to pull his adversary forward to send him falling.

On reading the move well, Niang attempted to balance, Lac2 instead technically on the right as both crashed in the sands. Several video angles of the action showed Niang landing on all ‘fours’ which in Senegal’s contentious wrestling rules tantamount to a defeat.

Consequently, Geudiawaye-based Lac is claiming victory on this ground amid reports initiative has been taken by his camp to appeal the arbiter’s draw verdict into victory in his favour.

Photo: The controversy –Niang (left) appeared to have gone on all fours

And harping soon after the duel, he said: ‘It’s clear to everyone I won the fight. I will encourage him (Niang) to accept defeat. It is sportsmanship.’

Outcome of Saturday’s epic encounter had been predicted from get-set-go with both wrestlers being defensive minded.

Lac came on the receiving end of derides for failing to take up the initiative to lead the fight head on.

Responding to this allegation, he says: ‘whoever says I did not fight is entitled to their opinion. We fought and I went for him.’

Join The Conversation

- Advertisement -
Previous articleBoy Niang: ‘Appealing Depends on my Staff’
Next articleGambian Footballer In A Case Of Mistaken Identity: Signed Then Sacked In 24hrs

RELATED ARTICLES

International

Gambian Footballer In A Case Of Mistaken Identity: Signed Then Sacked In 24hrs

By Sulayman Bah A Gambian player has been left bereft after thinking he’d achieved his long- harboured dream of playing in a top league only...
Read more
Africa

Boy Niang: ‘Appealing Depends on my Staff’

By Sulayman Bah Boy Niang insists he is deserving of victory instead of the draw result against Lac2 Guier. Niang believes Lac2 went on all ‘fours’,...
Read more
International

In-demand Gambian Striker Reveals Why He Couldn’t Play in French Ligue1

By Sulayman Bah When Stade de Reims lodged in an offer for Yusupha Njie it was believed that Gambia had finally gotten a man to...
Read more
National

GFF Clarifies Chorro Mbenga’s Remarks

GFF Statement-It has come to the attention of The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) that the Head Coach of Red Scorpions, Mrs. Chorro Mbenga, gave...
Read more
International

Scorpion New Boy Jobarteh’s Future Up in the Air

By Sulayman Bah Sal Jobarteh the latest arrival in the Gambia national team is facing an uncertain future at his Swede club, Foroyaa Sport can report. Representing...
Read more
Africa

Modou Lo Tells Eumeu Sene: ‘There is no Favourite Here’

By Sulayman Bah Modou Lo insists there is no favourite in his rematch with Senegalese king of Arena Eumeu Sene. Modou reacts after he’d been tipped...
Read more

Must Read

ID Cards For All In How Many Years?

According to Immigration officials, 65,251 ID cards have been issued in eight months. Hence in a year one would expect one hundred thousand ID...

Abubacarr Saidykhan Recollects Hostile Experience under Jammeh’s Regime

Gambians Should Refrain from Helping Aliens Get ID Cards Says GID...

NA Select Committee Visits Senegambia Bridge

12,172FansLike
852FollowersFollow
Join The Conversation
FOROYAA Newspaper is your premier Gambian community portal delivering news on politics, legal affairs and more. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from The Gambia and the rest of the world.
Contact us: foroyaamarketing{@}gmail.com

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2017 Foroyaa Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions