0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Mustapha Jallow / Louise Jobe

The new Chief of Kombo North District on Friday 12th January 2018, received the official Chieftaincy instruments from the new Governor of the West Coast Region Bakary Sanyang. The event was held at a brief ceremony held in the family compound of the newly appointed Chief in Sukuta.

The ceremony was graced by the elders of Sukuta, staff from the Judiciary, National Assembly member for Busumbala Constituency, family members, security forces, friends and well-wishers among others.

In his speech, the new Governor Bakary Sanyang, thanked the people of Sukuta and Kombo North District for having the Chieftaincy in their area.

He informed the gathering that the handing-over of Chieftaincy instruments was his first official assignment since he was appointed as Governor of the region, noting that this was just a handing over but the official inauguration will follow.

Sanyang appealed to the people of Sukuta and Kombo North in general, to throw their weight behind the new Chief in order to achieve peace and stability in the district.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Chief Executive Officer of the Brikama Area Council, Mam Sait Jallow said the appointment of Momodou L. K. Bojang is a welcome development by his office.

He prayed for the new Chief in order for him to carry-out his functions and to fulfil the trust and confidence bestowed on him by the Government of the Gambia.

Jallow advised the new Chief to execute his duties fairly without ill-feeling, affection and ill will; that the core functions of his duty is to unite the people of his district, support the Area Council in tax collection and serve as the Chairperson of the district tribunal among others.

On his part, the new Chief, Momodou L.K. Bojang thanked all those who witnessed the handing-over ceremony and promised that he will do what is expected of him, when it comes to the execution of his duty as Chief.

The Lady Councillor of Sanementereng constituency, Isatou Cham on behalf of the women of Sukuta informed the gathering that they accepted the appointment of Momodou L. K. Bojang as Chief of Kombo North.

‘‘It is appreciative of us to see the chieftaincy back to where it was after 45 years and let us support the new Chief rather than be an enemy to him,’’ Madam Cham urged.

The former CDS, Lang Tombong Tamba spoke on behalf of the Bojang kunda family while Ousman Cham gave a run-down of those who served as Chief of Kombo North, up to date.