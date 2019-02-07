0 SHARES Share Tweet

The differences in social groups in traditional societies are becoming manifest in today’s Gambia. This requires special intervention by people with influence so that the antagonistic relation that it is yielding could be contained and reversed.

Society has changed. People are travelling all over the world and many social systems have outlived their use but they do not disappear without people talking about them and helping each other to change our perception of each other; otherwise conflict leads to arrests, detentions, trials and continuous agitation that could yield instability in a country.

Hence maximum effort should be made to reverse the trend towards confrontation. Government should take a proactive stand in addressing the dilemma of the caste system.