9 SHARES Share Tweet

By: Kebba AF Touray

The Kanifing Municipal Council has been cautioned to appear before the National Assembly Select Committee on Local Government and Lands.

This revelation was made yesterday July 30th, at the Legislative House, as a result of Council’s failure to respond positively to the committee’s call to bring forward their activities and financial reports over the years.

Musa Amul Nyassi, the Member for Foni Kansala Constituency and Chairperson of the committee, said the KMC Management was supposed to appear before the Committee yesterday Monday, 30th July 2018, for consideration of their report, which was presented to them on Thursday; that their report was not well prepared due to some missing documents that is critical to the work of the committee; that the Management was supposed to appear yesterday Monday, 30th July 2018, but failed to show up.

“KMC management is not showing commitment and respect to the work we are doing, costing us to adjourn sittings until after the recess. But we will put it through the Office of the Clerk, to send a strong signal to the Management of KMC, that we are not going to make it light for them, and this is the last time we are going to accept it from them,” said Nyassi.

Nyassi said it is unacceptable and the communication that they will send to the Council Authorities will be very strong; that they have no time to waste. He cited that when Auditors carry out an audit, it is the institution that they audit; that as such, even whereas an audit exercise was conducted and completed, there was a change of Management, making it mandatory for the new Management to appear before them; that records are expected to be there, regardless of how old or familiar, one is with the office.

“So those excuses are flimsy ones that this committee will not accept. We are putting it to them that on their next scheduled date, whatever the case, the management of KMC must appear and should not to be represented halfway. I want to put it on record that we want to see the CEO, Finance Director and the Lord Mayor himself, before this committee, and not their representatives,” he said.