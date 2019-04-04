0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Madiba Singhateh

The Kanifng Municipal Council has disclosed readiness in generating energy from garbage within the municipality.

This was manifested through an official signing of a memorandum of understanding between the council and a Finnish company called WOIMA Cooperation, on Monday 1st April 2019.

This company is expected to come up with innovative knowledge in changing waste to energy ready to be used by inhabitants of the municipality.

Speaking to Foroyaa, Henri Kinnunen WOIMA Chief Executive Officer said1.5 megawatt of electricity will be generated from waste, if work commences.

‘‘We focus on creating a wellbeing for developing countries and Gambia is a potential market,’’ he said.

The CEO said their parent Company ‘PROHOCOY’ has been doing such projects for the past twenty years in more than 100 countries.

He said his institution has been busy with its sales projects currently in many African countries and South East Asia. According to him their flexible and modular product is a perfect fit for all types of waste.

Henrik said their modular waste power plant turns waste into energy.

‘‘Every plant counts and makes the world a better place,’’ he said, adding “ we can turn more than 95% of the waste into value, so that land filling will be minimized.

He cited that in the process, they can create jobs and clean the environment at the same time.

Henrik said in managing waste, Council has ordered for twenty three waste collecting trucks.

‘‘Our plant can handle 200-600 tons of waste per day. So the problem in significantly small,’’ he said.

On the issue of tackling plastic pollution, Henrik said the solution they have for this is ideal for Islands because it is movable and plastic is an ideal fuel for their plant. Henrik said they can treat plastic collected from the Ocean and rivers.

The Councillor for Bakau Ward Lamin Dibba, welcomed the initiative.

Dibba said the three Councils: Brikama, Banjul and Kanifing, are working to relocate Bakoteh Dumpsite; that since WOIMA Cooperation Company’s work is linked to land filling, it will be good for places like the Bakoteh Dumpsite;

He expressed hope that the central government will give them the green light to start the project.