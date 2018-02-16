0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Madiba Singhateh

The Kanifing Municipal Council on the 14th February 2018disbursed over 500.000 dalasi to be shared among the “Alkalos” of the Municipality at Council’s chamber.

The cash amount was handed to them as commission for the year 2016/17. The Chairman of the Council Bakary K Jammeh handed the amount to them. Mr. Jammeh promised the Alkalos that the amount will be completed as instalment because the full amount to be given to them was over one million dalasi.

Speaking to the press after the event, Fatoumatta Sillah the PRO of the KMC said the presentation to the Alkalos was for the part payment of their commission for the past two years; that the meeting was also aimed at having dialogue with them. She added that issues such as revenue collection and community policing were discussed at the meeting. She noted that the Alkalos appreciated the move of Council as this has been long overdue. PRO Sillah said under his leadership, the Chairman and the management committee at the KMC, came up with this initiative to pay the Alkalos.

Alkali Joof, who spoke on behalf of the Alkalos, thanked Mr. Jammeh for the payment of their commission and expressed gratitude for this gesture from the chairman. Alkali Seedy Jobe of Serekunda made similar remarks and commended the KMC management for the payment of their commission.