By Kebba AF Touray

The Gambia Wrestling Association (GWA), have donated a preparation fee of Ten Thousand Dalasi (D10, 000) to the KMC Wrestling team yesterday. The package is meant to assist the Kanifing outfit to prepare ahead of the first edition of the Presidential Flag wrestling competition, slated for June this year.

Speaking on the occasion, Musa E Manneh Chairman of the KMC Wrestling Committee described the day as significant in the life of the Association as it serves as the starting point of the anticipated wrestling tourney. He challenged his wrestlers to tighten the knuckle down pursuit to add the staked accolade to their gallery.

Serign Modou Faye, president of The Gambia Wrestling Association, said the convergence aims to present their token of preparation fee to the KM Committee ahead of the June mega event. Faye Thumbs-up Bayba Financial Services, Africell, MSTE Printing, GAM Housing, KMC, National Sports Council and all their sponsors for their support to his Association.

Alagie Abdoulie Bojang, Desk Officer GWA, challenged the Municipality to take ownership of the Committee as they are pivotal to the success of its activities, especially during the upcoming championship.

Deputy Mayor of KMC, Musa Bah said wrestling has created a revenue generating avenue for the wrestlers and expressed hope that if the package is properly utilized, it will help nurture the wrestlers to becoming national and international champions, as well as smoothen the works of the KMC Wrestling Committee in preparing wrestlers in character building and use of techniques through practice.

The competition will be contested among 120kg, 100kg, 86kg, 76 kg and 66kgs categories respectively.