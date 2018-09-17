0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

Gambian-born attacker Muhamed Keita is on the cusp of rejoining Stromgodset with a deal already agreed in principle.

Stromgodset have been battling to avoid relegation and hope the addition of the Serrekunda-born winger aid their cause.

Keita, 28, has been out without a club since leaving American outfit New York Redbulls FC who couldn’t maintain his exorbitant wages.

With that contract now out of the way, Muhamed is free to join any top flight Norwegian club and Stromgodset, his former club, look to be the side to have left an impression on him.

A deal formalising his arrival is expected to be announced this week with all the finer details agreed upon.