By Sulayman Bah

Gambia-eligible Macoumba Kandji is making a first time pursuit at an individual honour this season having banged in a combined 15 goals and still counting.

The striker is only few goals shy of equaling the scoring charts leader.

Kandji is one of the hottest Gambian strikers abroad as he sits four goals shy of catching up with the top scorer in the Finnish Premier League.

With two matches until end of the ongoing league campaign, Macoumba remains very much in the fray for the golden boot.

He was forced to pull blank against Abdoulie Mansally’s Inter Turku along with Demba Savage.

The 15 goals are a career high with the forward’s highest goal tally before this term being six in 2014 while he was under the books of HJK.

Statistically, Macoumba – a typical globetrotting striker having had spells in the US MLS, Greece, Saudi Arabia and now Finland (two and a half season) – has found back of the net seven times in the previous ten matches he’d gotten featured in.