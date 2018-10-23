0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

Football agent Kabba Ceesay has denied being sacked by the Gambia Football Federation.

Ceesay, credited for the rise of many Gambian players abroad, is a member of the Malick NK Sillah’s camp who resorted to the courts to challenge the football electoral commission’s decision to nullify their nominations in the recent FA polls.

And reacting to the saga, Ceesay wrote a statement debunking Football House’s assertions.

Below we reproduce the letter verbatim.

“Expulsion from the GFF

I would like to inform the general public that I am not a member of the Gambia Football Federation in anyway. How can you expel someone who is not a member of your organisation? With reference to an appointment letter, REF: GFF/APPT/P1/ (CM-65) dated 19th November, 2016. The Football Federation appointed me to serve as a member of the Player Status Committee in accordance with Article 36 Sub section (C) of the GFF Constitution. Receipt of the letter was acknowledged and appointment accepted.

The inaugural meeting of the committee was scheduled to commence at 11.00am. The meeting however started hours late. I felt I will not do justice to my employer GPA if I continue attending such meetings. Therefore, I tendered my resignation with immediate effect. I am neither a member of any football club nor the Gambia Football Federation. I am an ordinary citizen of this country and a great football enthusiast who have been contributing positively towards football development for more than 4 decades.

My Contribution as an ordinary citizen

Administering football schools nurturing young Gambian potentials, changing lives and giving future hopes to youths of this country. E.g The current National Team Captain Pa Modou Jagne, Alfusainey Jatta alias Pogba and Pa Modou Sohna just to name but a few

When I moved to my compound at Brusubi, there was not a single football field for youths of the community. I personally put up two football fields serving the community both for football and Eid prayers

All categories of our national teams were offered free one year membership to my gymnasium

I represented Giuseppe Dossena for the post of the senior national team coach. He was shortlisted but finally dropped at the expense of Raoul Savoy. Dossena won the Under-20 African Youth Championship with Ghana and led them played a dozen matches without defeat. Now, an adviser for the Italy national football team

Pre-Match Preparation is an important component in football and it is fundamental in any football match or football competition. This entails key factors that are designed to addressed important characteristics such as: On-going Competition performance analysis, Opponent analysis, Anticipations, Predictions, Individual techniques and the most important that is Potential areas that could affect Team Orientation such as: Acclimatization and General Activity Planning

When the Gambia national team was preparing for our game against South Africa, I realized that Morocco is not ideal to prepare the team since acclimatization is fundamental. I took the initiative and arrange four days training camp for the national team in Uganda for free. I better serve football without being a member of the football federation.”