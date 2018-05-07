1 SHARES Share Tweet

By Yankuba Jallow

The President of the Gambia Football Federation Lamin Kaba Bajo has dispatched a dossier of congratulation and appreciation to all stakeholders that have played part to the success of the Gambia National U-20 Team earning the Young Scorpions Championship title at the recently ended WAFU Finals in Liberia.

‘I and my colleagues owe it to you the fans, the players, the highly disciplined and efficient coach, Matarr Mboge and his able technical staff and of course the families of the lads,” he said.

“We are short of words to thank President Weah for his generosity and love towards the team and delegation, Dr. Pa Lamin Bayai, Coach Tapha Manneh and the Gambian community in Liberia for their unwavering support and solidarity with the team and delegation during their sojourn in Liberia,” Bajo said.

‘To the able General Tamba and the Team Manager, the dynamic Ousman Cho Drammeh for availing the players and the technical staff the conducive environment which did not only made their stay in Liberia exceptionally comfortable but paved the way to the victory.

To our compatriots in the diaspora, we cannot thank you enough for the support, encouragement and guidance and also for keeping us on our toes by your constructive and objective criticisms. We shall ever cherish your invaluable contributions to the development and advancement of the game in the country.

To the Legend, Uncle Alhaji Njie BIRI BIRI for accepting to travel with me to Liberia at a very short notice and being part of another history in his life time. We are highly indebted to him. May he live long and in continued good health.

To the late Uncle Alhaji Omar Sey, we dedicate the trophy to his memory.

To Uncles O. B Conateh and Minister Henry Gomez, we say thank you for your continued support, guidance and prayers. May you both live long and in continued good health.

Please let’s keep the momentum!!!

Much thanks and love to you all!!’

Meanwhile, President Bajo and Alh Momodou Njie Biri are also expected to return to Banjul on Sunday May 6th after watching the final in Liberia over the weekend.