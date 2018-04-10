6 SHARES Share Tweet

By Muhammed Lamin Saidykhan

Alhagie Babou Joof has been named as the head coach of the country’s youth indoor volleyball team.

Joof, who once served as Gambia’s beach volleyball team gaffer, is picked to fill the void as the nation prepares to host the zone II boys’ Africa Youth Games elimination round in Banjul in April.

The Serekunda East Dream Project Centre coach had already called up his provisional list of players for the qualifiers.

Babou Joof, dubbed ”Anelka”, had guided Gambia in series of youth events in the past. In 2015, he won gold and bronze for the female side and clutched silver for the male outfit leading to qualification to the All Africa Games.

Holding a level 2 international coaching certificate, Babou also spurred the country to the finals of the Continental Cup two years ago. He will be assisted by Saikou Omar Bargie of Gambia Armed Forces.