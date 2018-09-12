0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Mustapha Jallow

Jerrending Sanyang, who had contested under the ticket of the former ruling Alliance for Patriotic Reorientation and Construction (APRC) for National Assembly seat of Busumbala Constituency, has tendered his resignation letter to the party executive.

Sanyang felt that the party executive was not open and cooperative to him which led him to quit APRC. “I resigned on Tuesday, 11th September 2018, and I cannot leave the party without reason. Therefore I’ve reasons why I decided to quit,’’ he said.

A letter he showed to this medium reads: “I wish to inform the general APRC party militants, supporters through you interim party leader that effective this date above I have resigned from the APRC political party.’’

The spokesperson and deputy leader of APRC, Dodou Jah said that they are fully cooperating with their militants any time the executive is needed.

“Jerrending is just a militant as our other supporters and we’re always open to them. If they have any issue of concern we meet at Tallinding and discus it,’’ he said.

He said Sanyang’s resignation has never been brought to his attention and he doesn’t know the reason behind Jerrending’s departure from the party.