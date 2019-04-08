0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Mustapha Jallow

John Charles B. Mendy, an ex-Private soldier of the Gambia Armed Forces (GAF) and witness of the Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission (TRRC), was on Friday 5th April 2019, released on bail at the Police headquarters in Banjul, an insider can confirm to this medium.

According to Police sources, JCB Mendy was granted bail by personnel of the Serious Crimes Unit (SCU), who asked him to be reporting on bail starting today Monday 8th April 2019; that was asked to be reporting at the Station twice weekly, that is every Mondays and Fridays. Sources confirmed that if he absconds from the country, his sureties will each pay D1.5M.

If readers can recall, the former Orderly to former Junta Vice Chairperson Sana Sabally, was arrested while allegedly trying to cross the Giboro/Siliti border.

Sources added that Mendy was arrested on Tuesday 2nd April 2019, when he arrived at the Giboro border post while on his way to visit family members in Julululu.

According to sources, Mendy was subjected to security screening upon his arrival at the Giboro border post; that shortly after his arrival at the border post, an officer of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), approached him and requested for his relevant documents. His ID card, Driving License and vehicle Insurance were taken away by the officer, who asked him to wait while he contacted his colleagues, before he (Mendy), would be given clearance to proceed to his destination, the source added.

Foroyaa gathered that while Mendy was outside waiting to be cleared, the CID officer returned with Police officers and asked to follow them to the Police Headquarters in Banjul. The source explained that Mendy complied with the request and went with them to Police Headquarters; that upon arrival at Police headquarters, he was escorted to the Interpol Unit of the Gambia Police Force (GPF), where he underwent thorough interrogation; that shortly afterwards, officers of the SCU requested Interpol to hand him over, which they did.

Sources indicate that while at the SCU, they asked him to write his statement, and was asked to rewrite the exact statement he wrote to the TRRC. Sources continued that Mendy cooperated and did what they requested him to do; that on Thursday April 4th, the Police proceeded and charged Mendy with the murder of soldiers at the Fajara Barracks and mass burial of others at the Sifo forest. The source further said that Mendy pleaded not guilty to the charges levelled against him; that Mendy requested to see his Lawyer, which was granted by the Police, and was released upon the arrival of his Lawyer at the Station, on bail.

JCB Mendy spent three days in Police custody.