By Kebba AF Touray

Japan- Senegal yesterday encounter ended in a 2-2 draw in the ongoing World Cup games in Russia.

The thrilling match saw both contenders fighting severely to book their ticket in the next stage of the world’s most prestigious tournament.

In the 11th minute, Sadio Mane raced Senegal ahead after Japan goalkeeper’s save deflected off him.

Inui equalised, barging on the ball in the box to rifle in a curly effort that beat Khadim N’Diaye in goal.

With zeal and determination, the teams heightened crusade in the second half to get the lead and Senegalese had a counter attack with Moussa Wague boomeranging in a shot from inside the box to make it 2-1.

Just when victory looked all but assured, former AC Milan defender Honda stepped up to slot home to force a share of the spoils.