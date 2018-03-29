0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Mamadou Dem

Mr. Buba Sanyang, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Lands and Regional Government, yesterday responded to Commissioner Bai Mass Saine, that the former president did not own a property at the Banjul International Airport, but wished he owned one.

PS Sanyang’s response came in the wake of the continuation of the testimony of Assistant Superintendent of Police Delo Baldeh, an investigator for the ‘Janneh’ Commission. Baldeh continued to give evidence on more properties acquired by the former President Yahya Jammeh within the Districts of Kombo South and North.

The total properties acquired by the former president in the district of Kombo South is 18 while that of Kombo North was more than 17 properties. According to the presentation done by officials of the Department of Lands and Physical Planning, during a power point presentation before Commissioners.

ASP Delo Baldeh, in his evidence, told Commissioners that the former president acquired a property at Jambur village which was allocated to him by Wandy Bojang and the community leaders of the village.

On the properties located within Kombo North, the Director General of the Gambia Tourism Board at that point, intimated to Commissioners that plots number 4 up to 14, were all under the Tourism Development Area (TDA).

The property located at Brufut Ghana town along the main highway according to ASP Baldeh, is in the name of Aja Asombi Bojang, the mother of the former president, which was acquired by him and it measures 1,126.50 square metres; that they have not got the title deed except the sketch plan of the area. The next property he said, is located at Brufut Madina, which was also acquired by the former president after he requested for it from the community leaders.

For the property located at Brufut Sanimentering near the Sheraton Hotel and measuring 11.84 hectares, ASP Baldeh said the land was also acquired by the former president in 2005, as well as plot number 75 which is located at Brufut Heights layout; but that according to the director General of the GT Board, the said land belongs to private individuals.

The Brufut football field according to the Police ASP, was also acquired by the former president; but that it is part of the TDA and measures 12.05 hectares; that it is not developed; that the

Brufut former CSC campus and Brufut fish landing site was also acquired by the former president; that the CSC campus was initially acquired by Ismaila Kabba Sambou who allocated the land to the former president as a replacement, while the fish landing site was leased to him.

Further exposing the former president’s properties, ASP Baldeh said there was another property at Bijilo that was leased to the former president in 2010, but there was no data allocation; that it was sold for D3,000,000.

On the Brusubi property by the roundabout, ASP Baldeh said it was assigned to the late Baba Jobe; but that it now belongs to Awa B. Kaira and it was sold to Banta Kaira for D1,000,000 and later bought by the former president.

On the Yundum / Banjulinding Garden, this he said was leased to David Kwasie Jawara but was assigned by Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara, to KFF. Still on the former president’s properties, ASP Baldeh disclosed that the former president has a property at the Banjul International Airport measuring 69.90 hectares; but that no record has been seen indicating that it was owned by the former president.

ASP Baldeh told Commissioners that the former president has another property situated at Kerr Sering which was formally owned by Baba Jobe and is occupied by one Modou Camara; that this property was taken from Baba Jobe by the former president and no documents were found.

At Yarambamba Housing Estate, Baldeh revealed that the former president owned five plots of land which were assigned to KFF by TAF Holding; that the Chief Executive Officer of Taf Holding Mustapha Njie, confirmed to investigators that the former president sent soldiers for these properties and each was bought for D200,000.

On the Sukuta property, ASP Baldeh stated that it was leased to Lawyer Edward Gomez who assigned it to the former president; that they have the lease of the property; that the former president also has a property at Kerr Sering which was occupied by Amadou Sanyang, a relative of the former president’s mother.

Mr. Baldeh finally told Commissioners that the former president has another property at Bijilo which was formerly occupied by the Green Boys, measuring 17.70 hectares; that they have the title deed of the property.

Hearing continues today.