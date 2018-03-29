0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Mustapha Jallow

The Chief of Security Guards under the former National Intelligence Agency (NIA) James Mendy, will be arraigned before a Lower Court in Banjul today, Police PRO confirmed to this medium.

According to Superintendent David Kujabi, he wouldn’t be able to confirm whether the man has been charged but that what he is aware of is that Mendy will be taken to court.

The former NIA Chief was detained at Police headquarters in Banjul on Thursday 22nd March 2018. His arrest according to the PRO was in connection with the death of the former UDP Organizing Secretary, Ebrima Solo Sandeng.