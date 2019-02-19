0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

Lamin Jallow was on fire over the weekend scoring twice for Italian second tier club Salernitana.

It comes barely few weeks after he’d been tied down to a permanent contract after leaving Serie A side Chievo Verona.

The Gambia international recently inked the dotted lines agreeing to a five-year deal with Salernitana.

Jallow not long ago struggled to find his feet at the club but moved on to commit his future having been assured of being integral in the coach’s season plans.

And rewarding the serie B side’s faith in him, he netted twice as Salernitana ran riot on Ascoli.

Lamin’s opener arrived in the 40th minute when they were already leading 2-1 prior to doubling the advantage with a brilliant effort in the 90+6 minute to wrap up a 4-2 final score.

In the 22 games he’d played, he had been started seventeen times scoring thrice, bringing his total career goals to twenty-three (23).