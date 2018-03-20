0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Yankuba Jallow

Samba Jallow, National Assembly Member for Niamina Dankunku who doubles as Minority Leader of the National Assembly, said the issue of National Identity Cards is a nightmare for Gambians.

Jallow made this statement during Mondays’ sitting of the first Ordinary Session of the 2018 Legislative year.

“Gambians are moving in and out of the country without valid identity documents. When a Government cannot produce national documents for over one year, this will raise the issue of how much that Government has delivered” he said.

He raised the issue of Simlex Company – a company contracted by Government to produce the country’s national documents, and asked what Government was doing on the issues of the concerns raised against the Company.

On the issue of the disappointment of farmers regarding the groundnut buying season, the Minority leader said Government is not buying the groundnuts produced by the farmers but instead told them that cash is not available.

“I would have loved the Minister of Agriculture to have been present here to tell us why there is no cash and why Government is not buying from the farmers,” he said.

According to the Minority Leader, farmers go to neighbouring border towns in Senegal, to sell their farm produce which he said will not support agriculture in the country.

‘‘These are minor issues that a Government that is delivering, cannot handle,’’ he said.