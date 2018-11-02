1 SHARES Share Tweet

By Louise Jobe

The issue of the seventeen teachers of the Talinding Upper Basic School (TUBS) who were sent home from work, has been resolved, if the words of Adama Jimba Jobe, the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education (MOBSE), is anything to go by. If readers can recall, students of TUBS took to the streets and marched to Regional Education Office in Kanifing, demanding the return of their teachers on Monday October 22nd 2018, after seventeen teachers were asked to go home.

According to Adama Jimba Jobe: ‘‘In order not to be subjective in the process of stabilizing the oversupply of teachers at Tallinding Upper Basic School, the following criteria was used in determining who should move and who should stay, by the Ministry. All teachers on confinement leave are allowed to stay. The number of years one served in the School, the more the chance for you to stay and vice versa. Where there is a tie, age is used to determine who goes and who stays. That is the older teachers are allowed to stay and the younger ones moved.’’

According to our source, the Ministry is yet to identify who should stay or go, because the Ministry is yet to mention their names.