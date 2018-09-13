Basic education covering grades 1 to 9 is supposed to be free. Section 30 paragraph (a) of the Constitution states as follows:

“All persons shall have the right to equal educational opportunities and facilities and with a view to achieving the full realisation of that right – (a) basic education shall be free, compulsory and available to all.”

Foroyaa will now monitor grades 1 to 9 of the government schools to find out whether all students are given text books to take home and have the basic learning materials to continue their basic education. 

Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR