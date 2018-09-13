7 SHARES Share Tweet

Basic education covering grades 1 to 9 is supposed to be free. Section 30 paragraph (a) of the Constitution states as follows:

“All persons shall have the right to equal educational opportunities and facilities and with a view to achieving the full realisation of that right – (a) basic education shall be free, compulsory and available to all.”

Foroyaa will now monitor grades 1 to 9 of the government schools to find out whether all students are given text books to take home and have the basic learning materials to continue their basic education.