QUESTION OF THE DAY

The following letter addressed to the Chairperson and copied to the media was received from Halifa Sallah:

Chairman

Truth Reconciliation and Reparations Commission

Dunes Hotel

Dear Sir,

SUBJECT: REQUEST FOR CONFRONTATION WITH EX CAPTAIN MOMAT CHAM TO REBUT FABRICATION OF EVIDENCE

Attached under the cover of this memorandum is a statement rebutting the evidence given by Ex- Captain Momat Cham.

It is my conviction that if your Commission is to know the truth I should be confronted with Captain Momat Cham so that his evidence or its fabrication would be corroborated by facts rather than fiction.

While anticipating your maximum cooperation, please accept dear members, the assurance of my highest consideration.

Yours in the Service of the People,

Halifa Sallah

Cc: Media