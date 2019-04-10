1 SHARES Share Tweet

QUESTION OF THE DAY

The answer is in the positive. Section 222 Paragraph (8) of the Constitution states : ’

“A public officer who exercises judicial functions shall-

(a) maintain order and decorum in judicial proceedings before him or her;

(b) be patient, dignified and courteous to all litigants, witnesses, legal practitioners and others in the exercise of such functions, and shall require similar conduct from his or her staff and others subject to his or her control;

(c) abstain from comment about the outcome of any pending or anticipated legal proceedings in any court in The Gambia and require similar abstention from his or her staff and others subject to his or her control.”

Hence, all those responsible for adjudication should be guided by this provision.