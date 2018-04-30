0 SHARES Share Tweet

QUESTION OF THE DAY

The way the council is constituted will determine whether it could be considered a non-partisan instrument for promoting women’s participation in the formulation and implementation of policies, programmes and projects in the interest of women in The Gambia. Foroyaa is following all the disputes with regard to composition and the paper will interview the executive director of the Women’s Bureau if the vacancy is filled to clear the air.

At the moment, no officer of the bureau is willing to talk. The paper is directed to write to the permanent secretary, office of the vice president. The paper hopes that such an important post will be filled by a prominent fighter for women’s rights so that the bureau will be totally free from political interference. Professionalism and total commitment to the welfare of women should be the underlying consideration in filling such a post. The paper will keep the public informed of all developments regarding the women’s bureau and the council. All women should take interest.