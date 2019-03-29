0 SHARES Share Tweet

QUESTION OF THE DAY

Many residents of Berending who fled because of fear after the conflict between residents of Berending and Gunjur, resulting to the death of a resident of Gunjur, are now returning to Berending. Secondary school children resident in Berending are going back to school in Gunjur.

But the residents are not sure of what is to come and are not comfortable with the security forces. The residents of Gunjur are alienated from the security forces. But this is the only form of state that is visible. No interaction between the communities or between the state and the communities is evident.

An uneasy calm if not handled properly can easily blow up. The state must bear in mind that when a small injury is left untendered it will become a deep wound one day. Steps should be taken now to ensure harmony between the communities.