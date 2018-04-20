16 SHARES Share Tweet

QUESTION OF THE DAY

Under section 109 of the constitution, the National Assembly has power to set up a committee to inquire into any matter of public importance. It states:

“Committees may be appointed –

(a) to investigate or inquire into the activities or administration of ministries or departments of the Government, and such investigation or inquiry may extend to making proposals for legislation; or

(b) to investigate any matter of public importance.”

Furthermore the National Assembly is empowered under section 200 subsection (2) to ask the President to set up a Commission of Inquiry. It states:

“The National Assembly may request the President to establish a Commission of Inquiry for any of the purposes set out in subsection (1).”