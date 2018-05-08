11 SHARES Share Tweet

QUESTION OF THE DAY

The rainy season is fast approaching and some farmers have already cleared their fields while others are doing so. Farmers are crying for fertilizer and good seed nuts.

The farmers want adequate supply of these items on time. They want them at affordable prices and to access them at a minimum cost. Many farmers had problems during the last cropping season buying fertilizer at an affordable price on time and some of those who could afford the price of D700 had to pay more than this because of transportation cost. Many farmers expressed concern, pointing out that seeds and fertilizer have to be delivered on time if they are to maximize the yields of their crops.

Foroyaa will get in touch with the relevant authorities to find out what they intend to do regarding seeds and fertilizer.