QUESTION OF THE DAY

Foroyaa continues to receive reports on community conflicts that are gradually turning into individual perpetration of violence. What this could lead to is any body’s guess.

Conflicts however starts small but can also conflagrate and bring about community strife. What is needed is to nip such conflicts in the bud before they flower and bring about endless violence. Foroyaa will continue to draw attention to the happenings that may lead to wider conflicts if left unattended.