QUESTION OF THE DAY

The case against nine accused persons involved in the clash between citizens of Gunjur and Berending have been withdrawn after directives from ‘high command’. Is this an indication that the government has seen that mediation is the way out of the conflict? Is this a matter for the land commission to study and make policy recommendations to the government?

Needless to say, any measure that makes a community landless can only be a recipe for another conflict.