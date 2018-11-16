1 SHARES Share Tweet

QUESTION OF THE DAY

Transparency requires for government to publish reports of committees and commissions of inquiry so that the people will not assume what is reported and recommended.

In a court of law the public is entitled to hear the judgments and those who are involved have the right to copies of the judgments. If justice is to be done and seen to be done the public is entitled to witness proceedings and hear judgments. Hence it is prudent for the government to publish its reports so that whatever it does could be gauged to determine whether it is right or not.