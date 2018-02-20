0 SHARES Share Tweet

QUESTION OF THE DAY

According to Article 19 of the Protocol,

“Decisions of the Court shall be read in open court and shall state the reasons on which they are based. Subject to the provisions on review contained in this Protocol, such decisions shall be final and immediately enforceable.” This means that if The Gambia has respect for the treaty it signed it would have no choice but to comply. The former government never complied with any of the previous three decisions against it – in the cases relating to Chief Ebrima Manneh, Musa Saidykhan and Deyda Hydara. Now, there is a fourth decision. What will it do?