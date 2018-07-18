108 SHARES Share Tweet

QUESTION OF THE DAY

The reports reaching Foroyaa does indicate that the President does give recognition to the presence of a group he refers to as the Barrow Youth Movement. The President appears to be paddling his own canoe as he continues with his tour rather than show affiliation to any political party. His T-Shirts are being distributed and the focus of the reception is on him. Foroyaa will assess the weight of this movement and its political direction.

At the moment a five year mandate for the President is featuring in the tour. The future will tell what the President’s final decision will be. May be the Director of Press and Public Relation or his Spokesperson will clear the air on the three or five year term rather than leaving the matter to speculation.