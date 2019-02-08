0 SHARES Share Tweet

QUESTION OF THE DAY

Section 72 of the Constitution states, among other things, that, “the Attorney General shall be the principal legal adviser to the Government”.

Recent differences of opinion between the Office of the President and the Office of the Attorney General, shows some elements of disconnect between the two offices. This is a threat to the application of the principle of the rule and good governance.

Foroyaa is vigorously pursuing the basis of removing Seyfos from office under the Barrow administration. Public oversight is the best instrument to curb impunity and executive excesses. Things should never be the same again if we are to prevent a repetition of the past.