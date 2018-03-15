0 SHARES Share Tweet

QUESTION OF THE DAY

COMPLAINTS ABOUT THE TERMINATION OF SERVICES

A number of people did approach Foroyaa to find out whether their termination from office is justifiable. Foroyaa has made enquiries and it is necessary for those who are victimized to address letters to the Office of the Ombudsman to seek redress.

This office is an oversight institution and under the new dispensation it should prove its independence and impartiality so that political consideration, past or present, will not be the basis of depriving public servants of their right to hold public office or enjoy promotion on the basis of merit.

Foroyaa is thus advising such civil servants to test the viability of such institutions in preventing public servants from being victimized.