0 SHARES Share Tweet

QUESTION OF THE DAY

The answer to this question is in the negative. Section 17(4) excludes mayoral candidates from the residential qualifications defined in subsection (2) of section 17 as follows:

“Subsections (1) (c) and (2) of this section shall not apply to the Chairperson.”

Hence it is clear that mayoral candidates or candidates for chairperson are excluded from the residential qualification stipulated in section 17 of the Act. This is how matters stand.