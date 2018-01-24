0 SHARES Share Tweet

QUESTION OF THE DAY

Viewers are elated that what was expected of the new Gambia is now featuring on the screens of GRTS. All expected GRTS to engage all political parties in a continuous debate on all aspects of development.

This is the way to keep the nation occupied with constructive dialogue rather than destructive confrontation on issues without any developmental value. GISS GISS appears to be turning a new page for GRTS to be listened to and watched by open minded Gambians. The engagement is tough and genuine. This is the way those who pose themselves as political leaders should be engaged. If this continues the future will be bright.