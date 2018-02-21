8 SHARES Share Tweet

Our investigation has revealed that the following soldiers are still detained without trial:

Pa Sanneh, Warrant Officer Class 1 (WOC1) detained since March 2017; Warrant Officer Class 1 (WOC1), Alieu Jeng and Warrant Officer Class 2 (WOC2) Abdoulie Jallow, alias ‘Jallino’ detained since March 2017; Lieutenant Malick Jatta, a Commissioned Officer of GAF was arrested and detained since February 2017; Staff Sergeant Amadou Badjie and Staff Sergeant Omar aka ‘Oya’ Jallow were arrested since February 2017; Warrant Officer Class 1 (WOC1) Mr. Ismaila Jammeh arrested and detained since 17th March 2017; Staff Sergeant Lamin Badjie and Lamin Sambou arrested and detained since March 2017.

Gambian soldiers are Gambian citizens entitled to the fundamental human rights that are provided for in the Constitution and there can be no justification for detaining them without trial for up to a year, far longer than the seventy two hours stipulated in the Constitution.