The death of a high profile accused person in prison custody before the completion of a trial is not an ordinary event. This is why Foroyaa has been following with keenness, developments regarding the holding of a Coroner’s Inquest into the death of Louis Mendy.

If a new society is to be born, a new people must be born who are ready to deliver justice even to those they accuse of perpetuating injustice. Two wrongs cannot make a right. It could only make wrong to have a multiplying effect to the detriment to all those who are just.

A Coroner’s Inquest of this nature should be held in public and the facts disseminated by the media without fear or favour, affection or ill will. Foroyaa will make inquiries to find out what the Coroner’s findings were and how they were arrived at.